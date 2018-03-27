MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Scores of hunter-orange wearing gun control opponents are packing the Vermont Statehouse as the House prepares to debate gun restrictions.

The House is set to debate Tuesday afternoon a measure that was given preliminary approval last week that would raise the legal age for gun purchases, expand background checks and ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices known as “bump stocks.” If approved, the measure would have to be reconciled with the version that passed the Senate.

The opponents include a number of Vermont police officers who have banded together in a group called Vermont Law Enforcement Officers Against Gun Control.

Separately, lawmakers are expected to give final approval this week to legislation that would make it easier to take guns from suicidal people and perpetrators of domestic violence.

