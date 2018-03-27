MOSINEE, Wis. (AP) - A hand grenade found in a checked bag at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee led to an evacuation and delayed flights.
The Transportation Security Administration says the grenade as inactive and was discarded. WAOW-TV reports the device was discovered about 5:30 a.m. causing two flights to be delayed.
The Marathon County Bomb Squad and Mosinee Police Department responded.
