MOSINEE, Wis. (AP) - A hand grenade found in a checked bag at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee led to an evacuation and delayed flights.

The Transportation Security Administration says the grenade as inactive and was discarded. WAOW-TV reports the device was discovered about 5:30 a.m. causing two flights to be delayed.

The Marathon County Bomb Squad and Mosinee Police Department responded.

