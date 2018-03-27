Former U.S. Supreme CourtJustice John Paul Stevens on Tuesday called for repealing the Second Amendment, saying its original intent doesn’t apply to modern society and that it would go a long way toward combating gun violence.

“Concern that a national standing army might pose a threat to the security of the separate states led to the adoption of that amendment,” Mr. Stevenswrote in an opinion piece for The New York Times. “Today that concern is a relic of the 18th century.”

He said that repealing the Second Amendment would move the recent pro-gun control marchers closer to their goal “than any other possible reform.”

“It would eliminate the only legal rule that protects sellers of firearms in the United States — unlike every other market in the world,” he wrote. “It would make our schoolchildren safer than they have been since 2008 and honor the memories of the many, indeed far too many, victims of recent gun violence.”

Mr. Stevens, 97, wrote the dissent in the Supreme Court’s landmark 2008 District of Columbia v. Heller ruling that affirmed the constitutional right to possess a gun for self-protection.

He also wrote the dissent in a case two years later that extended Second Amendment protections to the states. Since then, the court has generally steered clear from weighing in on any potentially precedent-setting gun rights cases.

He was nominated to the high court by President Gerald Ford, a Republican, but tended to side with the court’s liberal wing by the time of his retirement in 2010.

There are two main routes to amending the U.S. Constitution, and it would be a massive lift either way.

It would take a two-thirds majority in both the House and the Senate, plus approval from three-quarters of the states.

Or, two-thirds of the states could apply to Congress for a call of a convention under Article V of the Constitution, though it would still take approval of at least three-quarters of the states, or 38, to ratify changes.

Chris Cox, executive director of the National Rifle Association’s legislative-lobbying arm, said Justice Stevens has long believed that American citizens do not have the individual right to own a firearm for self-protection.

“Emboldened by the mainstream media, the gun-control lobby is no longer distancing themselves from the radical idea of repealing the Second Amendment and banning all firearms,” Mr. Cox said.

“The men and women of the National Rifle Association, along with the majority of the American people and the Supreme Court, believe in the Second Amendment right to self-protection and we will unapologetically continue to fight to protect this fundamental freedom,” he said.

Gun control advocates have vowed to make the issue a defining one for the 2018 midterm elections in the wake of last month’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

But tying the issue to the Supreme Court, amid mentions of fully repealing the Second Amendment, could provide additional reminders for gun-rights supporters to turn out as well.

There has been speculation that Justice Anthony M. Kennedy could retire this summer, which would set up a bruising confirmation battle in the Senate.

The New Hampshire Republican Party sent out an email alert Tuesday that cited the Stevens op-ed in urging supporters to “stop the gun grab.”

“With your signature, we’ll push back against the liberals who want to take away our Second Amendment rights,” it said.

