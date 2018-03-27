TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Legislation that would help put guns in the hands of Kansas schoolteachers has prompted worried lawmakers, teachers and citizens to a pack committee hearing.

The bill reviewed Tuesday by the House Insurance Committee would hold school districts potentially negligent if they don’t permit a licensed employee to carry a concealed gun on premises.

In addition, insurance companies would not be allowed to refuse coverage to schools because they have armed staff.

During the committee’s hearing, supporters proposed an amendment to strike the section that would hold school districts negligent. But that move did little to turn opposition around on the issue.

The legislation has provisions similar to another school safety bill up for debate in the full House that is focused on improving school infrastructure instead of arming staff.

