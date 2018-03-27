A bill to ban the commonest form of second-trimester abortion after 11 weeks of pregnancy passed Kentucky’s House on Tuesday.

The bill also passed the state Senate last week and, according to Reuters news agency, is headed for a governor who has declared himself “100 percent pro-life.”

According to Reuters, there was no immediate word from Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, on whether he’d sign the bill.

Tuesday’s vote in the Republican-led state House was 75-13.

If Mr. Bevin signs the bill and it survives the inevitable legal challenges from pro-choice groups, it would be the strictest limit on abortion in the U.S. Mississippi recently passed a 15-week ban but it is also being held up by court challenges.

Kentucky’s bill would ban the procedure known as dilation and evacuation — in which a suction tube is used to empty the uterus and clamps used to pull out remaining tissue.

According to Reuters, 16 percent of abortions performed in Kentucky use the D&E procedure.

