Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to testify before Congress, CNN reported Tuesday.

Lawmakers have been calling on Mr. Zuckerberg to answer for his company’s recent data breach, as well as the failure to protect users from foreign influences during the election.

Sources tell CNN that the public pressure has become too intense for the CEO to ignore. They also report that Mr. Zuckerberg’s testimony will also force CEOs at Google and Twitter to appear before the committee.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley formally invited all the heads of all three companies to appear at a data privacy hearing on April 10.

Mr. Zuckerberg turned down a request to appear before British lawmakers to answer questions on the social media site’s privacy policy. The company Cambridge Analytica, who allegedly used Facebook’s data to influence the 2016 election, is based in the United Kingdom.

