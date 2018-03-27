Rep. Marsha Blackburn said Tuesday that she wants to ask Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about universal privacy standards.

“I would ask him if he would agree to privacy standards that are in statute, in federal statute, that he would agree to one set of privacy standards for the entire ecosystem — both your internet service provider and your edge providers,” Ms. Blackburn, Tennessee Republican, said on Fox News.

She said that in her state, where she is running for the open Senate seat, women in particular have voiced their concern about internet privacy.

“There is nothing women hate more than a peeping Tom,” Ms. Blackburn explained.

The recent wave of scandals involving Facebook’s lack of protection for their users’ data has sparked an outcry from lawmakers.

Many have said that Mr. Zuckerberg should go before Congress and explain what the company is doing in wake of the latest data breach where the company allowed access to users’ information to an outside group.

Facebook representatives previously appeared before Congress to answer for foreign-backed ads during the 2016 election, but the head of the company has yet to face lawmakers.

