Michael Anton, a member of the National Security Council, said Tuesday that all 60 Russian diplomats were being tracked by the U.S. intelligence agencies.

“The United States government does believe that these were people who were engaging in intelligence operations against our country and that it was appropriate that we forced them to go home,” Mr. Anton said on Fox News.

The Trump administration announced the expulsion of these diplomats on Monday along with the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle, Washington as a response to the nerve-agent attack in England on a former double agent.

Fourteen European Union members followed suit requesting Russian diplomats in their countries also leave.

