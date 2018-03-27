Resistance to California’s new sanctuary city laws grew this week as Orange County voted to join a federal lawsuit trying to block the laws, and the county’s sheriff said he will post information on every inmate’s release so Homeland Security can see if there’s anyone it wants to deport.

The “Who’s in Jail” database could provide a model for other departments chafing under SB54, the law that took effect this year prohibiting police or sheriffs from informing the feds when illegal immigrants are to be released.

By posting the entire list of inmates and release times, the department says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement can get the information without the sheriff’s office having to communicate specifically.

The county’s board of supervisors added its voice to the resistance as well, voting Tuesday to protest SB54 and asking county lawyers to join the Trump administration in a lawsuit seeking to block SB54 and two other sanctuary laws.

“We’re not talking here about law-abiding immigrants, we’re talking about criminals,” said Michelle Steel, a board member and immigrant herself. “This SB54 is unconstitutional.”

Protests raged outside the board meeting, and inside passions were also heightened. A giant Trump campaign sign and Make America Great Again hats were prominent in the audience, drawing jeers from immigrant-rights activists.

Supervisor Shawn Nelson bristled at some of the criticism from immigrant-rights activists, declaring, “I am not a racist.”

He said Tuesday’s vote was largely symbolic, and does not directly undercut the state law. That fight will play out in the courts, he said, though he added that the outcome should be clear.

“Our duty always has to be first and foremost to the citizens,” he said.

