President Trump announced Tuesday that a temporary memorial will be on display at the White House to remember those who died as a result of opioids.

“I am very pleased to welcome the opioid memorial to the President’s Park in April,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “I encourage all to visit and remember those who we have lost to this deadly epidemic. We will keep fighting until we defeat the opioid crisis!”

The administration will work with the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service to bring the “Prescribed to Death” memorial to the ellipse outside the White House. The National Safety Council put together the display to commemorate families and victims of the opioid epidemic and is set to run from April 11-18.

