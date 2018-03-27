Fact-checking has become a whole media industry on its own in recent years. Assorted organizations now stand in judgement of news credibility and content — a particularly popular activity during election years which sways both press and public. But what if the fact checkers themselves need fact-checking due to their political and cultural biases?

The Media Research Center (MRC) announced Tuesday it has launched Fact-Checking the Fact-Checkers, a new project focused on ‘leftist fact-checkers’ to ensure the fact-checkers themselves are reliable. If their practices prove shoddy, the MRC plans to expose these fact-checkers as liberal partisans should they favor a distinct political agenda, or not be forthright about their political leanings.

The conservative media watchdog said it will monitor PolitiFact.com, FactCheck.org, Snopes.com, Washington Post Fact Checker, AP Fact Check and CNN Fact Check, among others. It also cited a Rasmussen Reports poll, which revealed that an “astonishing” 62 percent of American voters believe fact-checkers are biased.

“In an era of ‘fake news’ and inaccurate reporting, it is important now more than ever that the fact-checkers themselves are exposed for their biases,” said Brent Bozell, founder and president of the MRC.

“We routinely finds instances when fact-checkers bend the truth or disproportionately target conservatives. We are assigning our own rating to their judgments and will expose the worst offenders. Americans deserve the truth. There must be accountability across the board, and that includes these alleged arbiters of fact and fiction,” Mr. Bozell said. “Fact-Checking the Fact-Checkers will give the public the facts and bring accountability to the so-called fact-checkers.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.