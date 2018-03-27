WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) - A fighter jet on display at an Air Force base in Georgia has been relocated to be part of a memorial.

The Telegraph of Macon reports the F-15 on a pedestal that welcomed people to Robins Air Force Base for years was removed Saturday by the 402nd Maintenance Group.

The base said in a Facebook post that the plane will be repainted before it becomes part of a planned memorial to deceased base workers at the Museum of Aviation.

The plane had sat along state route 247 near the base’s main entrance gate. Base spokesman Roland Leach said in an email that it will still be visible from the highway once it is at the museum.

