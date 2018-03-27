SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney says he’s more conservative than President Donald Trump on immigration.

Romney, who is seeking a Utah Senate seat held by Republican Orrin Hatch, said at an event in Provo Monday that he is “probably more of a hawk on immigration than even the President.”

Romney said he had been opposed to allowing young people known as Dreamers to be protected from deportation.

Romney’s campaign clarified Tuesday that his comments were about his views in 2012 but his views have since changed. He says the commitment President Barack Obama made to Dreamers to protect them from deportation should be honored.

The Daily Herald reports Romney made the comments Monday as he was responding to a question from someone at the event asking if he was really a conservative.

