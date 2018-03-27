HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Republican state senators are defending their opposition to Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s nominee for chief justice of Connecticut’s State Supreme Court, blaming his judicial record and heightened concern about judicial activism.

Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano called Andrew McDonald on Tuesday a “talented lawyer, but that’s not enough for this position.”

Fasano has said he doesn’t anticipate any of the 18 Republicans will support McDonald’s promotion from associate justice to chief justice, likely tanking the governor’s appointment. While there’s an equal number of Republicans and Democrats in the Senate, one Democrat recused herself.

Democrats are already making McDonald’s possible defeat a political issue, accusing Republicans of partly opposing McDonald because he’s gay.

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff says, “the bridge is finally connected between Washington Republicans and Connecticut Republicans.”

