NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire lawmaker has been indicted on two counts of welfare fraud.
A Hillsborough County grand jury recently indicted Republican state Rep. John Manning, of Salem, New Hampshire. The 65-year-old Manning is accused of getting more than $13,000 in cash and food stamp benefits that he wasn’t eligible for from 2013-2015.
The indictments say Manning said his niece was a member of his household, when she wasn’t, and that he didn’t disclose that his son worked for his restaurant, the Rockingham Cafe.
Manning’s in his third consecutive term and is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. He also was a state representative from 2002-2006.
An email seeking comment was left for Manning. A phone voice message said he was unavailable. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.