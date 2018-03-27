HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man has admitted to a federal judge that he planned to bomb a Confederate statue last summer.

The Houston Chronicle reports Andrew C. E. Schneck pleaded guilty Tuesday to willfully attempting to maliciously damage or destroy property in violation of federal law. Sentencing is set for June 22. He faces five to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The 26-year-old told the judge he was pleading guilty voluntarily. He told the judge he’d intended “to damage the statue significantly.”

The incident happened amid a wave of protests over Confederate monuments across the U.S. last summer. Officials say a park ranger caught Schneck in August with two boxes containing explosive materials near the statue.

Schneck told the judge he’s currently taking mood stabilizing medication.

