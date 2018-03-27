HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The Latest on the defeat of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s nominee for chief justice. (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Connecticut Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald says he’s not sure what the future holds, but is sorry he was unsuccessful in his effort to be confirmed as Chief Justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court.

The state Senate on Tuesday voted 19-16 in opposition to the confirmation. Democratic Sen. Joan Hartley of Waterbury joined all 18 senators in opposition.

One Democrat recused herself from voting because of a conflict involving her husband.

McDonald issued a statement shortly after the vote, saying he wanted to send a message to LGBT youth, who were watching as he tried to become the nation’s first openly gay chief justice.

“I want you to understand that every minority group in history has faced setbacks,” he said. “In the fullness of time, those setbacks usually end up becoming a source of strength, a reminder of why the community must continue to press for equality and a framework that helps shape and develop the next steps of progress.”

____

4:40 p.m.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s nominee for chief justice of Connecticut’s highest court has been rejected.

The Senate on Tuesday voted 19-16 in opposition to the confirmation of Associate Justice Andrew McDonald to the State Supreme Court’s top job. Democratic Sen. Joan Hartley of Waterbury joined all 18 senators in opposition.

One Democrat recused herself from voting because of a conflict involving her husband.

While it became clear on Monday that Democrats didn’t have enough votes to confirm McDonald, Senate President still urged lawmakers to reconsider, warning of the “potentially damaging and polarizing consequences of a no vote” to the state’s long-standing, bipartisan approach to judicial appointments.

McDonald’s nomination has political reverberations. The fate of an open governor’s seat and control of the General Assembly will be decided in November.

__

1:40 p.m.

Republican state senators are defending their opposition to Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s nominee for chief justice of Connecticut’s State Supreme Court, blaming his judicial record and heightened concern about judicial activism.

Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano called Andrew McDonald on Tuesday a “talented lawyer, but that’s not enough for this position.”

Fasano has said he doesn’t anticipate any of the 18 Republicans will support McDonald’s promotion from associate justice to chief justice, likely tanking the governor’s appointment. While there’s an equal number of Republicans and Democrats in the Senate, one Democrat recused herself.

Democrats are already making McDonald’s possible defeat a political issue, accusing Republicans of partly opposing McDonald because he’s gay.

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff says, “the bridge is finally connected between Washington Republicans and Connecticut Republicans.”

__

11:50 a.m.

__

8:45 a.m.

