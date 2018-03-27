CRESCO, Iowa (AP) - A trial has been scheduled for a man accused of killing his wife in northern Iowa.
Mason City station KIMT reports that an Aug. 8 starting date was set Monday for 34-year-old Brian Fullhart. He’s pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and going armed with intent.
Howard County District Court records say Fullhart shot his wife with a handgun early March 1 at a mobile home in Cresco and later used a bow to twice fire arrows at officers who’d been sent to investigate gunshot reports. A criminal complaint says one arrow struck a squad car.
Fullhart surrendered peacefully to end the more than five-hour standoff.
