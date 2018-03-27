President Trump on Tuesday ordered the end of another special immigration program that had allowed illegal immigrants from Liberia to remain in the U.S., giving them a one-year grace period to make final preparations and leave the country.

The order applies to Liberians who’ve been living in the U.S. for more than a decade under a policy known as Deferred Enforced Departure. That policy, similar to the DACA program for Dreamers, granted a temporary amnesty from deportation and authorized work permits to about 4,000 people, giving them a foothold in the U.S.

Some of them have been in the U.S. since 1991, as turmoil in their home country made returning unsafe. Presidents Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama all approved Deferred Enforced Departure.

Mr. Trump, though, said conditions have finally improved, and he was going to let the program — which Mr. Obama last renewed in 2016 — finally expire.

“I find that conditions in Liberia no longer warrant a further extension of DED,” he wrote in a memo to the State and Homeland Security departments.

He said that he would grant a one-year grace period beyond the March 31 deadline, giving Liberians more time to wrap up their affairs here.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.