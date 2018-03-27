President Trump on Tuesday proclaimed it “Education and Sharing Day U.S.A” to honor the late Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson and promote intellectual pursuits.

“On Education and Sharing Day, we acknowledge the power that a solid academic foundation, combined with the transformative power of time-honored values and ethics, can have in helping young people achieve lives of purpose and passion,” said the declaration signed by Mr. Trump.

It marked March 27 as “Education and Sharing Day U.S.A.”

Presidents have been proclaiming the day every year since 1987 on the birthday of Rabbi Schneerson, known as Lubavitcher Rebbe, an American Orthodox Jewish rabbi who is considered the most influential Jewish leader of the 20th century.

“Throughout his long and distinguished life, Rabbi Schneerson inspired millions of people, across multiple generations, through his example of compassion, wisdom, and courage in the face of oppression,” wrote Mr. Trump. “He recognized that access to education, paired with moral and spiritual development, could transform the world for good, and he devoted his life to these principles. His commitment to invest in the lives of the next generation led to the establishment of academic and outreach centers to help grow and engage young minds and provide them with spiritual and material assistance. Thanks to his drive and dedication, these educational and social service centers can be found in every State and throughout the world.”

Mr. Trump quoted the Lubavitcher Rebbe as saying that even in the darkest place “the light of a single candle can be seen far and wide.”

“His life is an example of the power of one person to influence the lives of many. May we strive to be that light for future generations, instilling in them the value of education and the virtues of courage and compassion that can impact our communities and the world for the better,” said Mr. Trump.

The proclamation called upon government officials, educators, volunteers and all the people of the U.S. to observe “Education and Sharing Day U.S.A. with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities.”

