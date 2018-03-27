NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is kicking off a campaign for a third term just two months after federal prosecutors dropped corruption charges against him.

The 64-year-old New Jersey Democrat will hold events Wednesday in his hometown of Union City, where he was once mayor, and in southern New Jersey.

Menendez was charged in 2015 with trading his political influence for gifts and campaign donations from a friend. His trial ended in a hung jury last fall, and prosecutors decided in January not to retry him.

He still faces a Senate ethics probe.

Menendez had always said he intended to seek a third term, even when a second trial loomed.

A retired pharmaceutical executive with millions of his own money to spend is seeking the GOP nomination.

