The White House forcefully rejected an appeal Tuesday by retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens to repeal the Second Amendment.

“The president and the administration still fully support the Second Amendment,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “We think that the focus has to remain on removing weapons from dangerous individuals, not on blocking all Americans from their constitutional rights.”

Former Justice Stevens wrote in an op-ed in The New York Times that students and others who protested last weekend for gun control should seek a repeal of the Second Amendment.

“A concern that a national standing army might pose a threat to the security of the separate states led to the adoption of that amendment,” he wrote. “Today that concern is a relic of the 18th century.”

