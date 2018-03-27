Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Tuesday called China’s response to the U.S. tariffs “moderated” and said it’s clear no one wants a trade war.

“I think China knows they don’t want to have a trade war with us. So I think it’s a very moderated response — probably an appropriate response from their point of view. What they’ve done with the 3 billion is they’ve targeted politically sensitive targets,” Mr. Ross said on Fox Business.

When asked if this means there will be limited access to U.S. industries in other countries, Mr. Ross said he would allow President Trump to make that announcement.

“You’ll see when we announce it. It’s not my practice to get ahead of the president and what he announces. There will be limitations on foreign investment,” he said.

Mr. Trump announced an increase on steel and aluminum tariffs as well as an increase of $60 billion on Chinese imports.

