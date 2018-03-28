PHOENIX (AP) - Officials say 30 people have been detained as part of suspected human smuggling activity in a house in Phoenix.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Wednesday more than two dozen people were detained Tuesday on immigration administrative charges in connection with the investigation.
News video showed more than two dozen people in handcuffs sitting in a driveway outside a home.
ICE and Homeland Security were conducting the investigation, which officials said was ongoing.
