CINCINNATI (AP) - A Cincinnati council member has accused the mayor of bribery, a claim the mayor’s office says is part of a “long line of silly political stunts.”

Councilman Wendell Young said Tuesday he plans to go to the U.S. attorney’s office Wednesday to file a complaint against Mayor John Cranley.

Young says the mayor called him Saturday about a proposed $423,000 severance package for City Manager Harry Black. Young says Cranley asked him what he wanted for his vote.

Cranley’s deputy chief of staff says Young “can’t tell the difference” between an offer to collaborate and a bribe.

The two Democrats have clashed for years. Young supported rival candidates in the 2013 and 2017 mayor’s race, and filed an unsuccessful unfair labor practices complaint against Cranley in 2016.

