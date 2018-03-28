BOSTON (AP) - A group of Christian leaders and advocates are fasting to bring attention to immigration issues impacting members of their congregations.

Advocacy and legal services group Agencia ALPHA is working with the group of Hispanic churches to start a 40-day period of fasting, when the pastors will abstain from meat and subside mostly on fruit, nuts, and occasional fish.

Pastor Yoli Reyes of Eternal Covenant Church in Brookline says they’re hoping to ‘move gods hand,” in favor of immigrants with fasting efforts.

To help undocumented members of their congregations, pastors are already holding short home services for those afraid of being detained while leaving their homes.

The effort is part of a Massachusetts-based campaign called “Immigrants Make American Strong,” which seeks federal reform to support undocumented persons, TPS and DACA holders.

