Corey Feldman was all over the media and social media Wednesday, giving an account of being stabbed by a “wolfpack.”

But the Los Angeles Police Department is now saying he was never stabbed.

According to Los Angeles TV station KTLA, police are disputing the actor’s account of the Tuesday night incident.

A person did indeed walk up to Feldman’s car in Tarzana, Officer Drake Madison said.

But he only made a “jabbing motion” toward the former child-star’s stomach and there was no laceration, the officer told the CW affiliate.

According to the police, Feldman was behind the wheel at the intersection of Reseda and Ventura boulevards when the unknown person walked up to the car, made the jabbing motion and fled. What he was jabbing with remains unknown, police said.

Feldman drove off and took himself to a hospital, LAPD said.

“3 men approached,” Feldman wrote in a 3:38 a.m. tweet written in screaming all-capital letters. He also posted a picture of himself in a hospital gown being treated.

He said, in another screaming-capitals tweet, that the LAPD is “currently investigating the case as an attempted homicide” and hinted that it was a hit job over his criticism of man-boy casting couches in Hollywood.

“I have had mounting threats on all [social-media] platforms by this vile ‘wolfpack’ and this I’m sure is a result,” he wrote.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.