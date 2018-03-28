Aliso Viejo Mayor Dave Harrington said Wednesday that other parts of California are also interested in joining the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against the state.

“I think you’re seeing a chain reaction. I think you’re seeing it happen,” Mr. Harrington said on Fox News.

Orange County is the latest area to join the DOJ’s lawsuit against California over the state’s sanctuary city laws. The suit argues that three of the state’s laws prevent local law enforcement from cooperating with the federal law regarding illegal immigrants.

President Trump praised Orange County’s decision in a tweet on Wednesday.

“My Administration stands in solidarity with the brave citizens in Orange County defending their rights against California’s illegal and unconstitutional Sanctuary policies. California’s Sanctuary laws….” he tweeted adding, “….release known dangerous criminals into communities across the State. All citizens have the right to be protected by Federal law and strong borders.”

“I think you’ll see more people joining. I hope so,” Mr. Harrington said.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf made headlines earlier this month for warning immigrants of a upcoming check on the city by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the action was an “embarrassment” to the state.

