A Tennessee lawmaker is questioning the motives of three women who accused him of sexual misconduct as their high school basketball coach decades ago, but he isn’t outright denying the accusations.

In a statement Wednesday, Republican state Rep. David Byrd said conduct over 30 years ago is difficult, at best, to recall. He said he doesn’t believe the women can show they reported the alleged incidents to authorities or received subsequent mental health counseling. He also said if his acts or omissions cause them distress, he’s truly sorry.

He said he’s a man of integrity, faith in God and family and can continue to be a trustworthy state representative. He said he’s done nothing wrong or inappropriate while a lawmaker.

Byrd said he’s disappointed in House Speaker Beth Harwell’s call for his resignation, but said he understands her “political posture.”

