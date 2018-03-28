Anti-gun activist David Hogg spent much of Wednesday evening trying to gin up an advertiser boycott against Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Her crime? Taunting him about his GPA and college admissions.

Around mid-day Ms. Ingraham tweeted out a Daily Wire article about Mr. Hogg revealing that four colleges had turned down his application and commented that it was “totally predictable.

“David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.)” she wrote.

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

Mr. Hogg apparently considered that a dismissable offense.

“Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers … Asking for a friend. #BoycottIngramAdverts” he tweeted around 9 p.m. EDT.

He then compiled a list of the top 12, included most of their Twitter handles and asked his nearly 600,000 followers to “pick a number 1-12 contact the company next to that.”

Among the insurers are such corporate giants as AT&T, Allstate, Bayer, Nestle and Hulu.

He started the ball rolling himself by repeatedly re-tweeting Ms. Ingraham’s taunt and then asking (for example) “@ATT why do you support this?” and repeating that formulation anew for each of the 12 sponsors.

