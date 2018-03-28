MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A divided Alabama Senate delayed a vote on a proposal to exempt economic developers from the state law that governs lobbyists.
Senators delayed a vote for a second time Wednesday after the bill hit opposition. A group of Republicans and Democrats opposed to the bill argued it created an ethics loophole.
Under the bill, economic developers would not be considered lobbyists. They would not be required to register with the state.
Supporters argued the exemption is needed for job recruitment.
Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield has said site selectors, who help companies decide where to locate, will not work in Alabama if they must register as lobbyists and violate project confidentiality.
Sen. Bobby Singleton, a Democrat from Greensboro, said creating the exemption “stinks.”
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.