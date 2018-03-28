A Politico/Morning Consult poll out Wednesday shows little change in President Trump’s approval rating after the “60 Minutes” interview with porn star actress Stormy Daniels.

The poll shows Mr. Trump currently has a 42 percent approval rating a 2-point drop from last week’s poll, but within the margin of error. A majority believes Mr. Trump did have an affair with Ms. Daniels — whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford — but 46 percent say the affair didn’t make a difference in how they viewed the president. The poll also asked if voters believed Ms. Clifford’s allegation of an affair — differing slightly from asking whether the affair actually happened — and 51 percent said yes.

Voters are more skeptical of Ms. Clifford’s claim that she was threatened in a Las Vegas parking lot after trying to sell her story. Only 35 percent say that allegation is credible, while 30 percent do not believe in its credibility, and 35 percent remain undecided.

There is also a split on whether Mr. Trump should address the allegation directly, with 41 percent say yes and 38 percent say no. Only 15 percent of voters say this will lead to impeachment proceedings.

The Politico poll was conducted March 26-27 among 1,997 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent.

