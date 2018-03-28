President Trump pushed back on the idea of repealing the Second Amendment on Wednesday, arguing that it’s one of the key reasons conservatives must retain control of the Supreme Court.

“THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED! As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY. We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens said Tuesday that student protesters should argue for the repeal of the Second Amendment. He wrote in a New York Times op-ed that the law was a “relic” of another time when the concern was standing armies.

