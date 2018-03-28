President Trump said Wednesday that North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un will do the right thing for his country and that China is helping with the denuclearization process.

“For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility. Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity. Look forward to our meeting!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

He also said that Chinese President Xi Jinping said his meeting with the North Korean leader went well, and that a meeting with the U.S. was discussed. A diplomatic train arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, but it was unclear if Mr. Kim was on board. The Chinese later confirmed Mr. Kim’s presence, marking his first foreign visit since taking over in 2011.

“Received message last night from XI JINPING of China that his meeting with KIM JONG UN went very well and that KIM looks forward to his meeting with me. In the meantime, and unfortunately, maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost!” he added.

