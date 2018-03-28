A lawyer for President Trump discussed the idea of Mr. Trump pardoning two former top advisers, Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort, with their lawyers last year, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

The report said the discussions came as special counsel Robert Mueller was building cases against both men.

John Dowd, who quit the president’s legal team last week, did not respond immediately to a request for comment Wednesday.

The president’s lawyer in the White House working on the special counsel probe, Ty Cobb, said no pardons have been discussed.

“I have only been asked about pardons by the press and have routinely responded on the record that no pardons are under discussion or under consideration at the White House,” Mr. Cobb said in a statement.

The Times said Mr. Dowd’s conversation with Mr. Flynn’s lawyer, Robert Kelner, took place last summer as a grand jury was hearing evidence against Mr. Flynn on a range of potential crimes. Mr. Flynn, who served briefly as Mr. Trump’s first national security adviser, pleased guilty last December to lying to the FBI and agreed to cooperate with the probe.

He resigned from the administration in February 2017 after admitting that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about the extent of his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

Mr. Manafort was campaign chairman for Mr. Trump in 2016. The report said Mr. Manafort’s attorney, Reginald Brown, discussed a pardon with Mr. Dowd before Mr. Manafort was indicted in October on charges of money laundering and other financial crimes.

Mr. Manafort has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.