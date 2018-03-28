At Blue Duck Tavern (1201 24th St. NW), Easter brunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The three-course, prix fixe menu is priced at $125 for adults and $55 for children, and includes such dishes as foie gras crme brle and duck breast with stone fruit mostarda.

The Easter Champagne brunch at The Bombay Club (815 Connecticut Ave. NW) includes live piano music and a buffet of traditional Indian fare. Brunch, served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., is priced at $35 per person or $45 with bottomless Champagne.

Lupo Verde’s (1401 T St. NW) brunch menu of authentic rustic Italian fare will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Lupo Verde also offers a “Social Brunch” menu, whereby guests select one antipasto, one side dish, two pastas or egg dishes, and one bottle of prosecco per couple. The family-style menu is priced at $35 per person and must be ordered by the entire table.

Dirty Habit (555 Eighth St. NW) will host “Dirty Rabbit,” an adult egg hunt, with prizes inside every egg, beginning at noon on Easter Sunday. Head bartender Sarah Ruiz leads two hands-on cocktail classes at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be reserved on Eventbrite for the cocktail classes; the egg hunt is open to the public.

A buffet and a special a la carte menu are featured at Alhambra in The St. Regis hotel (923 16th St. NW) with Mediterranean adaptations of traditional Easter dishes. An Easter egg hunt will take place in the hotel lobby every hour on the hour from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. On display will be Pastry Chef Thierry Delourneaux’s chocolate Easter egg made of 32 pounds of dark chocolate.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival continues through April 15. At The Lafayette (800 16th St. NW) in the Hay-Adams Hotel, a Japanese-inspired three-course, prix fixe dinner menu, priced at $75, celebrates the festival.

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar (801 Ninth St. NW) will offer a cherry blossom-inspired Cuban dish and special dessert, and an “Especial de Brunch” menu available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday, featuring classic Cuban dishes. On April 8, Cuba Libre celebrates National Empanada Day with a $1 empanada happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the bar/lounge.

Park Hyatt Washington (1201 24th St. NW) celebrates the National Cherry Blossom Festival with afternoon tea featuring a special three-course tableside menu of savories, pastries, small plates and desserts, priced at $55 per adult and $30 per child. This special cherry blossom menu will be available Sundays through April 15 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

At Brasserie Beck (1101 K St. NW), pan-seared foie gras is paired with macerated Bing cherries and vanilla essence, and served with a buttery brioche for $28.

Snack cakes at Buttercream Bakeshop (1250 Ninth St. NW) are rolled up and filled with a sweet, tangy cherry buttercream icing, available for $4.50 each.

Occidental Grill & Seafood (1475 Pennsylvania Ave. NW) is offering a Sour Cherry Yuzu Gyoza — a fried dumpling filled with a blend of cherry jam and yuzu syrup — served with a scoop of cherry blossom gelato. At Siren by Robert Wiedmaier (1515 Rhode Island Ave. NW), toasted rice cream, cherry compote, green tea cake, white chocolate, butterfly pea tea and yuzu gelee are combined in a $12 confection garnished with a dark chocolate twig and sugar flowers.

Oceanaire Seafood Room (1201 F St. NW) is featuring cherry-themed dishes such as cherry chocolate baked Alaska, cherry rhubarb crisp and cherry arugula salad.

Red’s Table (11150 South Lakes Dr., Reston) will host a tasting dinner showcasing a collection of five Pinot Noir wines from Oregon’s Willamette Valley on Saturday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. The five-course dinner, including wines, is priced at $95 per person.

On April 21, Acadiana’s (901 New York Ave. NW) Crawfish Fest takes place on its patio from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person and include all-you-can-eat crawfish, crawfish pies, etouffe, andouille, corn on the cob and hand pies. A jazz band will convey the soul of New Orleans.

Chef David Guas will host his annual crawfish boil with live music at Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar & Eatery (1515 N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington) on April 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and again on May 26 and June 30.

The Salt Line (79 Potomac Ave. SE) partners with RAR Brewing and Harris Creek Oyster Co. for the Washington Nationals home opener on April 5 to offer taproom rarities and shucked oysters all day long in the new expanded lounge area.

To complement the just-opened exhibition of Cezanne portraits at the National Gallery of Art, Executive Chef Chris Curtis has created a French inspired menu for the Garden Cafe (Sixth Street and Constitution Avenue NW). Highlights include fennel-crusted bass nioise and caramelized banana crepes.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.