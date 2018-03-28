PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber has agreed to pay a $20,000 penalty to settle violations of state ethics law.

The Oregon Government Ethics Commission meets Friday, and the settlement is on its agenda. Kitzhaber agreed to it two weeks ago.

Kitzhaber resigned in 2015 amid allegations that his fiancee used their relationship to win contracts for her consulting business. No criminal charges were filed, but the ethics panel determined that Kitzhaber violated state rules against conflicts of interest.

Kitzhaber faced a maximum fine of $50,000, but cases are often negotiated for reduced settlements.

Kitzhaber was poised to settle the case for $1,000 in November, but commissioners decided the proposed fine was too low and rejected the deal.

