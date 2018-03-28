All 22 female senators slammed the Senate in a letter to the leadership on Wednesday over the lack of action on sexual harassment legislation, reports CNN.

Those on both sides of the aisle said they were disappointed there hasn’t been any movement to pass a reform of the Congressional Accountability Act of 1995.

They ask that the leadership bring an update to this bill after the nationwide movement against sexual harassment over the past year has brought to light some disturbing cases on Capitol Hill.

The letter was put together by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand and Patty Murray, but was signed by all female senators.

