Former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle has filed a petition that seeks to let him out of federal prison.
According to Reuters news agency, Fogle claims in his filing that his August 2015 guilty plea to child-pornography charges was illegally coaxed from him.
The filing, a “habeas corpus” petition charging that one’s detention is illegal, claims that his plea was the result of a “charge of conspiracy” that the federal law against sexual misconduct involving minors doesn’t cover.
Fogle is serving a 15 year, eight-month sentence at a federal prison in Colorado.
Fogle became the face of Subway when company marketers learned he had lost more than 200 pounds on a Subway-only diet in Bloomington, Indiana. Over the next 15 years, the sandwich shop rose to become one of America’s biggest fast-food chains.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.