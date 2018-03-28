Former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle has filed a petition that seeks to let him out of federal prison.

According to Reuters news agency, Fogle claims in his filing that his August 2015 guilty plea to child-pornography charges was illegally coaxed from him.

The filing, a “habeas corpus” petition charging that one’s detention is illegal, claims that his plea was the result of a “charge of conspiracy” that the federal law against sexual misconduct involving minors doesn’t cover.

Fogle is serving a 15 year, eight-month sentence at a federal prison in Colorado.

Fogle became the face of Subway when company marketers learned he had lost more than 200 pounds on a Subway-only diet in Bloomington, Indiana. Over the next 15 years, the sandwich shop rose to become one of America’s biggest fast-food chains.

