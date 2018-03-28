DOTHAN, Ala. — The Rev. Al Sharpton’s half-brother faces a capital murder charge in Alabama, and he’s challenging that charge in court.
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said the Rev. Kenneth Glasgow drove 26-year-old Jamie Townes around to look for his stolen car before Townes allegedly shot 23-year-old Breunia Jennings, believing she was the thief. In Alabama, a person aiding or abetting a criminal act is equally liable.
But Glasgow said he’s not responsible for what his passenger did after he drove the man around.
The Dothan Eagle reports that Glasgow repeatedly asked a judge on Tuesday why he could be put to death for “what someone else does.”
Glasgow founded a homeless ministry and has worked to restore voting rights to ex-convicts after serving time for a drug conviction.
