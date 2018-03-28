DERIDDER, La. (AP) - A Louisiana city has elected a woman to be its mayor for the first time.

The Lake Charles American Press reports unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office show voters made history Saturday as Misty Clanton won more than 1,460 votes in DeRidder’s mayoral race. The results show Mike Harper garnered over 450 votes.

Clanton will take over for former Mayor Ron Roberts, who held the office for over 12 years.

Incumbent Vincent Labue had the most votes for the city’s council person at large position. Serving alongside Labue will be Chance Lewis, who won the position with 21 percent of the remaining votes.

District 1 voters re-elected Kimaron Haynes Moore, and District 2 voters elected Julian “Pee Wee” Williams over incumbent opponent Faith Buckley Scott.

