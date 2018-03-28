Police have arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run altercation that killed one man and hospitalized four others in San Francisco on Wednesday.

Mark Dennis was arrested and his vehicle seized, reported Vic Lee of San Francisco’s ABC News affiliate.

SFPD has arrested Mark Dennis in the hit and run in the Bayview which sent five people to the hospital. His white GMC Safari also recovered at arrest scene has numerous suspicious dents. — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) March 28, 2018

“His white GMC Safari also recovered at arrest scene [and] has numerous suspicious dents,” Mr. Lee tweeted.

According to witness accounts, the driver intentionally ran over five people with his car before fleeing the scene. The attack grew out of an altercation between the driver and the five men.

Witness Paul Lim, 58, told the San Francisco Chronicle that a terrified passerby ran into his mechanical contractor business begging for items to stanch bleeding. Mr. Lim says he came outside to hear sirens and see carnage.

“I saw two lifeless people from across the street,” he told the Chronicle. “Another one was being consoled by a friend screaming for help. And another one was moving very slowly.”

Of the four injured people, three were in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.

