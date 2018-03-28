President Trump picked a Connecticut businessman and former investment banker as U.S. leader at the International Monetary Fund, the White House said Wednesday.

Mark Rosen is currently head of Latin America investment banking at Bank of America (BoA) Merrill Lynch and has worked for such international firms as Barclays and Credit Suisse, according to a White House news release.

The appointment lasts for two years.

A graduate of Harvard and Oxford universities with 30 years of investment banking, Mr. Rosen will be taking charge of an entity that has historically been pro-free-trade and which was both critical of Mr. Trump’s tax-cut plan and predicted lower economic growth in the U.S. than the Trump administration did.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.