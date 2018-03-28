Rep. Matt Gaetz received an official challenger on Wednesday as Cris Dosev collected enough signatures to make it on the primary ballot.

“With the help of my wife Lisa and the outstanding efforts of our great campaign volunteers, we started down this road by asking Northwest Floridians if they’d put an authentic, fiscally conservative, family values Republican on the ballot,” Mr. Dosev said to the Tampa Bay Times.

Mr. Dosev is a former Marine who also ran for the seat in 2016. He came in third in the Republican primary. Incumbent Mr. Gaetz, a strong supporter of President Trump, is still considered to be the favorite in the seat. He has become a fixture on cable television and spearheaded the effort to release the Republican memo written by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes.

