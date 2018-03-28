SULPHUR, La. (AP) - A man who served in the Louisiana House of Representatives since 2007 beat a two-term incumbent in a mayoral election.

Unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office show Mike Danahay won 58 percent of votes while Christopher “Chris” Duncan garnered 42 percent of votes in the city of Sulphur’s mayoral race held Saturday.

The Lake Charles American Press reports Danahay addressed growing Sulphur as a key focus, saying looking “at the numbers from the 2000 and 2010 census, we didn’t grow.” He says some of that has to do with the capacity to grow, and that annexation is something they have to look at.

Danahay works as a salesman for Lake Charles Office Supply and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from McNeese State University.

