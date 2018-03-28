JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill that would drastically lower tuition for combat veterans seeking graduate degrees.

The House voted on the bill on Wednesday. If it becomes law, combat veterans enrolling in a graduate program at a public university would not have to pay more than 30 percent of the normal cost, including tuition and fees. The discount would be good for 20 years after a veteran’s discharge, but would only kick in once veterans had taken advantage of other federal and state aid.

There were no apparent no votes during the voice vote, and no one testified against the bill in committee.

The bill needs to be voted on again before it heads to the Senate.

The bill is HB 1368

