Federal and state prosecutors announced charges Wednesday against eight Rhode Island individuals they say lied on their background checks in order to buy guns, marking the latest prosecutions as the Trump administration steps up efforts to enforce gun laws already on the books.

In at least some of the cases the buyers were “straw purchasers,” getting guns that they would then pass on to other individuals who were unable to buy or possess firearms themselves. In one of the cases the person was accused of lying about his marijuana use when buying firearms.

These kinds of cases, dubbed “lie and try,” have shot to the forefront after recent high-profile shootings.

“Stemming the flow of illegal firearms into our neighborhoods by keeping them out of the hands of those who either purchase them illegally or are prohibited by law from possessing them is a top priority of this office and of our law enforcement partners,” said U.S. Attorney Stephen G. Dambruch.

Rhode Island federal and state prosecutors have charged five individuals in federal complaints with making false statements during purchases of firearms: Molyka Preap, 31, and Darien Young, 23, both of Providence; Ademola Kayode, Jr., 25, of Warwick; Lucilo Mena, 56, of Cranston; and Tarriek Gill, 24, of Cumberland.

Three individuals — Brian Luna, 22, Alex Cuevas-Polanco, 20, and Daniel Carides, 22, all of Providence, have been arrested on state firearms and drug charges.

In the case of Mr. Mena, authorities say he bought one 9mm pistol knowing he was going to resell it, but didn’t say that on his purchase form. The gun was later recovered during an investigation into a shooting in Boston last summer.

It’s a federal crime for someone to lie on a background check form to try to hide past criminal or mental issues that would bar them from buying a gun, or to hide a straw purchase.

But the number of prosecuted cases arising based on denials through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) was “extremely low” compared to other gun crimes, according to a 2016 Justice Department inspector general report.

Gun-related prosecutions have gotten renewed interest in the wake of last month’s Parkland, Fla. shooting that claimed the lives of 17 students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Several senators are pushing new legislation that would require federal authorities to alert state law enforcement within 24 hours when NICS flags someone who lies about their background to get a gun.

Some lawmakers are also calling for prosecutors to more aggressively pursue cases involving “straw purchasers” who can pass a background check and try to buy guns for those who can’t.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.