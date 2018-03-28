NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a New Jersey man offered a federal employee a cash bribe to favorably handle and review non-immigrant visas so people from the Dominican Republic could apply for entry into the United States.

Luis Santos was arrested Wednesday and was scheduled to make his initial court appearance later in the day. The 27-year-old Teaneck man is charged with bribery of a public official.

Federal prosecutors say Santos offered to pay a United States Consular Adjudicator approximately $2,500 for his help with the visas. But they did not say if the bribe was accepted,

Santos faces up to 15 years in prison if he’s convicted. It wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.

