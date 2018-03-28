An apparent road rage incident in San Francisco has killed one person and left three other victims with life-threatening injuries.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, citing witness accounts, the driver intentionally ran over five people will with his car before fleeing the scene. The driver has not been arrested.

Police said the incident grew out of a fight between the driver and the five people.

Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew told the Associated Press that three of the five people run over were still in serious condition Wednesday afternoon with one in fair condition.

Witness Paul Lim, 58, told the Chronicle that a terrified passerby ran into his mechanical contractor business begging for items to stanch bleeding. Mr. Lim says he came outside to hear sirens and see carnage.

“I saw two lifeless people from across the street,” he told the Chronicle. “Another one was being consoled by a friend screaming for help. And another one was moving very slowly.”

