NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Senate Speaker Randy McNally is echoing House Speaker Beth Harwell’s call for a lawmaker’s resignation after three women have accused him in a report of sexual misconduct as their high school basketball coach decades ago.

McNally called for Republican Rep. David Byrd to resign Wednesday.

In WSMV-TV’s report Tuesday, two women allege Byrd inappropriately touched them. The third said Byrd tried to.

One woman said she called Byrd last month and recorded it. In the call, which WSMV-TV aired, Byrd apologized but didn’t detail his actions, and denied anything happened with other students.

A spokesman said Byrd plans to fight most allegations and had no intention of resigning.

Republican Rep. Jeremy Durham was expelled over sexual misconduct allegations in September 2016. Republican Rep. Mark Lovell resigned over allegations in February.

